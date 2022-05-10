FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) — The arraignment for Casey White wrapped up Tuesday night with the judge adding first-degree escape to his charges.

White was already facing a capital murder charge for the 2015 stabbing death of Connie Ridgeway in Rogersville.

News 19 crews inside the courtroom said the defense stated they will be filing motions, including a change of venue. The judge said the court date for White’s capital murder trial will likely remain the same.

The judge said authorities will look for alternate places to house Casey White.

White arrived back at the Lauderdale County Courthouse Tuesday night after being moved from Indiana, where he and accomplice Vicky White were caught by police. Vicky White died Monday night at an Evansville, Ind. hospital after a single self-inflicted gunshot to the head. The coroner has ruled her death a suicide.

38-year-old Casey White escaped from the Lauderdale County Detention Center on Friday, April 29 with assistance from former Assistant Director of Corrections Vicky White, according to Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton.

Investigators say the pair got caught in a police chase on Monday before authorities crashed into the couple’s car.

