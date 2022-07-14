FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) — The arraignment date for Casey White’s felony murder charge stemming from his April escape has been moved, court documents show.

According to a filing with the Lauderdale County Circuit Court, White’s arraignment for the felony murder charge stemming from his escape is now set for December 2, 2022 at 1:30 p.m. It was originally scheduled for August.

The change moved White’s arraignment for those charges to just 10 days before his capital murder trial, which is expected to begin on December 12.

Casey White’s capital murder charge stems from the 2015 stabbing death of Connie Ridgeway.

It is unclear whether this change will have an impact on the capital murder trial.

White, who became nationally known for escaping the Lauderdale County Jail in April, was indicted earlier this week with murder in the death of Vicky White, the former corrections employee who assisted in his escape.

Authorities say Vicky White died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound after a police chase in Evansville, Ind., 11 days after the escape. The indictment that came down on Tuesday, July 12 alleges that Casey White caused Vicky White’s death in furtherance of his escape.

