EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Casey White and Vicky White led authorities on a chase that ended abruptly in a crash, leaving Vicky with a gunshot wound and Casey with non-life-threatening injuries.

Evansville Central Dispatch released the audio recording to News 19’s sister station, WEHT, of Vicky White’s 911 call she made as they tried to escape during the pursuit. That 911 call can be heard below.

Editor’s Note: It is important to note that the audio recording is muffled and does not show a clear picture of what may have happened in the final moments of Casey’s capture and Vicky’s injury.

WARNING: Some listeners may find the audio disturbing. Listener discretion is advised.

Officials announced Vicky White died from her injuries at an Evansville hospital Monday around 7 p.m.

Tuesday evening, Vanderburgh County Coroner Steve Lockyear determined White died of single self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. He says the manner of her death has been ruled a suicide.

