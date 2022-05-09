Skip to content
Manhunt: Inmate & Former Jailer
AUDIO: Vicky White call to 911 before crash
Casey White waives extradition, returns to Alabama
Sheriff: Police avoided shootout with Alabama fugitive
NEW: Casey White mugshot released following recapture
How a tipster spotted Casey White & Vicky White
Son of Connie Ridgeway reacts to Casey White capture
Officials: Vicky White dead, Casey White in custody
Truck potentially used by AL fugitives found in Indiana