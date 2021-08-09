Man, woman hit by bullet while wrestling over gun at church

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — Police say a gun went off as a man tried to disarm a woman inside an Alabama church, wounding them both.

Officer Katrina Frazier tells al.com that 58-year-old Linda Walker entered the sanctuary of Amity Baptist Church in Mobile with a gun after services ended Sunday.

The unidentified man attempted to take the gun away. Frazier says the weapon went off, sending a bullet through Walker’s right arm and then into the man’s right leg. Both were brought to hospitals with injuries that were not believed to be life threatening.

Frazier says after her release, Walker will be taken to jail on charges of domestic violence and lack of a pistol permit.

