UPDATE: Doug Fox has been located, according to the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office.

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. – The Cullman County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Doug Fox.

According to the sheriff’s office, Fox has dementia and was last seen in the Crane Hill area.

Reports say he was wearing a light blue shirt and blue jeans.

Call the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office at (256) 734-0342.