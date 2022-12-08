BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A man who allegedly tried to hit a Moody police officer with a stolen car earlier this week has now been caught.

Brian Keith Beasley, 50, was arrested Wednesday after being found in Trussville by U.S. Marshals.

Brian Keith Beasley (Moody Police Dept.)

Hunt said that at approximately 3 a.m. on Sunday, officers were chasing after Beasley after he had reportedly stolen a truck. As he was fleeing the scene, Beasley’s car got stuck in the mud.

Hunt said when an officer approached the car, Beasley was able to free the car and tried to run over the officer, who was able to dive out of the way safely.

After missing the officer, Beasley crashed the car and fled on foot.

Moody Police Chief Thomas Hunt said Beasley has been charged with attempted murder and is now in the St. Clair County Jail.