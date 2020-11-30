Man wanted in Georgia arrested in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. — A man wanted for crimes including armed robbery and assault was arrested in DeKalb County last week.

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office said Monday evening that Timothy Shumate, 35, of Conyers, Ga., was in the county jail awaiting extradition to Georgia.

Shumate was arrested around 3 a.m. Wednesday when two deputies on Highway 75 pulled over a suspicious vehicle traveling into Deer Head Cove on County Road 792, the sheriff’s office said.

Three people were in the vehicle and Shumate tried to give the deputies false information, authorities said. When they identified him, the sheriff’s office said they learned he had outstanding warrants in Rockdale and Putnam County, Ga., for armed robbery, home invasion, first-degree assault and probation violations.

Shumate was taken into custody without incident, according to the sheriff’s office.