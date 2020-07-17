Man wanted in connection with assault with a hammer in Morgan County

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. – A man is wanted in connection with an assault on a woman with a hammer in Eva on Monday.

Morgan County Sheriff’s Office Investigators said they are seeking Joshua Adam Campbell, 32 of Cullman.

The assault was captured on camera on July 13.

Campbell is wanted on three warrants for second-degree assault, first-degree theft of property, and interference with 911.

If you have any information about Campbell’s whereabouts please contact MCSO Investigators at (256)560-6192 or (256)350-4613.