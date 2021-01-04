Man wanted for Tennessee murder arrested after Huntsville weekend shooting

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — A man arrested after a shooting in Huntsville over the weekend is awaiting extradition to Tennessee, where he faces a murder charge.

Caprice Lashon Peete, 22, was booked into the Madison County Jail around 3:30 a.m. Sunday.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office said Peete was arrested after a shooting in a business parking lot on University Drive. The shooting was the result of an altercation between two men, they said, and the victim was taken to Huntsville Hospital with injuries he was expected to recover from.

During their investigation, the sheriff’s office said they determined Peete was wanted for murder in Tipton County, Tenn. He was arrested without incident.

Police in Tennessee were still looking for a second suspect in that murder, which took place Dec. 28.