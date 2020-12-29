Man wanted for indecent exposure at Hazel Green Walmart

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. — Madison County authorities are looking for a man who they said exposed himself to a woman at the Hazel Green Walmart before Christmas.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office posted images Tuesday of a suspect and a vehicle in the Dec. 23 incident.

Authorities said around 3 p.m. the man exposed himself to a woman inside the store. He left the store in a white Chevrolet Suburban.

Anyone who recognizes the man or vehicle is asked to contact Investigator Crystal Bailey at the Madison County Sheriff’s Office at 256-533-8844 or cbailey@madisoncountyal.gov.