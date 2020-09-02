Man tried to escape law enforcement by swimming across the Elk River

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – Limestone County Sheriff’s deputies pulled an Athens man out of the Elk River after they said he led troopers and deputies on a high-speed pursuit, crashed his vehicle, and tried to get away by swimming across the river.

Shortly after 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, LSCO dispatchers received a call from Alabama State troopers about a pursuit on Snake Road in the Clements area with speeds over 100 miles per hour. Authorities said the suspect, Chad DeWayne Green, 51, drove a vehicle north to Highway 72, then west into Lauderdale County at speeds up to 120 miles per hour.

After a few minutes, authorities said Green returned to Limestone County and passed a deputy at a high rate of speed on Lentzville Road. After a brief chase, deputies say Green wrecked the vehicle at the intersection of Lentzville and Elk River Mills Road.

Authorities said Green then got into the Elk River and swam away from deputies about 120 yards out into the water. He continued to avoid deputies approaching from both sides of the river.

The sheriff’s office launched two boats from Sportsman’s Park and approached Green, who had found a place he could stand in the river. Green was arrested without incident.

Authorities said Green had multiple outstanding alias warrants for third-degree burglary and fourth-degree receiving stolen property.

Green was booked on those outstanding charges and authorities said additional charges are likely pending. No bond has been set at this time because bond is not available on alias warrant arrests.