Man throws eggs at protesters

HUNTSVILLE, Ala – Egg yolk and shells can still be found at the corner of Clinton & Washington after a man launched several eggs across the intersection at a small group of protesters.

“You’re not used to being challenged,” said the man on Wednesday when he first confronted Remus Bowden, a local Huntsville Activist on Wednesday.

The egg thrower returned Thursday when Remus again, held an “End Racism” sign at the corner. That’s when eggs started being hurled over cars and at protesters. Several eggs hit local businesses.

“The fact that he came two days in a row makes me completely uneasy. I don’t know what his intentions are,” said Bowden.

The argument on Wednesday is lengthy. The man who threw the eggs says racism “is a joke” and tells protesters that George Floyd had a record. For Bowden, Floyd’s record is irrelevant given Floyd’s slow and painful death.

“There’s a jury for that. There’s a lawyer for that. A judge for that. It’s not for an officer on the street in the heat of the moment to decide the fate of a human,” said Bowden.

On Friday, Bowden’s friends joined him at the corner for two reasons. They too, are not giving up on their mission to end racism and they want to protect their friend should the egg thrower return.

“I felt like maybe for more people to be out here, it would not only keep him safe but the businesses. What could that guy come back and do today?” said Paige, a friend of Bowden’s.

The Huntsville Police Department did respond to the corner on Thursday. No charges were filed at the time. Bowden is planning on it though. He claims responding officers did not encourage him to pursue legal action.

“It should have been something where they picked up and said we need to, it would be better, it would be great if.. you probably should..just because they should want to stamp out that behavior in the city,” said Bowden.