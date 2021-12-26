Man shot, killed outside Ensley convenience store Christmas Day

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A 22-year-old man was shot and killed near the entrance of an Ensley grocery store late Christmas night.

According to the Birmingham Police Department, officers responded to reports of a person shot just after 11 a.m. at the 40th Street Grocery Convenience Store on the 1200 block of 40th Street in the Ensley neighborhood.

Upon arrival, officers discovered 22-year-old Donvan Mykal Cash unresponsive near the entrance of the convenience store suffering from a gunshot wound. Cash was pronounced dead at the scene.

Further investigation shows the an unknown suspect was firing shots in the area and one of the rounds is believed to have struck the victim. BPD reports that it’s unknown at this time if the victim was the intended target.

No suspects are in custody at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

Stay with CBS 42 as this story develops.