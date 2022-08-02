THOMASVILLE, Ala. (WKRG) — Police are looking for a man wanted for attempted murder after a car was shot into Friday night off Paul Drive in Thomasville. The man shot into the car while a 5-year-old boy was sitting inside, according to police.

Tysean Thompson, 32, is wanted for a shooting that happened Friday, July 29. Investigators believe Thompson walked up to a car and shot it several times. Bullet holes were seen in the driver-side door.

A man and his five-year-old son were sitting inside the car at the time of the shooting. They were not injured, according to Thomasville Police. Thompson is wanted for two counts of attempted murder and shooting into an occupied vehicle, according to police.

Thompson is 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs 155 pounds, according to the post. If you have any information about Thompson’s whereabouts, call Thomasville Police Chief Mitchell Stuckey at 334-456-1049. Thomasville Police urge residents to not post tips on Facebook.