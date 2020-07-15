Man sentenced to 40 years in prison for crash that killed Madison County teen

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – A man charged for killing a teen in a crash and fleeing the scene has been sentenced.

Joshua Michael Getzinger, 45, has been sentenced to 40 years in prison for leaving the scene of an accident with injury. A judge also ordered Getzinger to pay $10,000 as part of a Victim Compensation Assessment.

Joshua Michael Getzinger (Madison County Jail)

Jordan Ann Collier, an 18-year-old Buckhorn High senior, died at the scene of the crash.

The crash happened in December 2018 on Maysville Road in New Market.

The crash report obtained by WHNT News 19 shows that Collier was traveling south on Maysville Road when Getzinger’s northbound Jeep crossed the center line and hit her car head-on. The report shows that the collision caused Collier’s Chevy Cavalier to spin into the northbound lane and hit a Ford truck.