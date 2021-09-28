Man sentenced after guilty plea in Flint River assault case

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – A man is behind bars more than two years after police say he physically assaulted a teenage boy who was kayaking on the Flint River with friends. Two others initially charged in the incident though, had a different outcome.

Last year the criminal trial of three people charged with assaulting a then 18-year-old Huntsville High School student was postponed. Authorities say in June 2019 Zach Young, Jordan English, and Brittany Pratt assaulted a group of students from the school as they floated down the popular kayaking waterway.

Young and English were accused of breaking 18-year-old Collins Nelson’s nose and eye socket. Pratt was accused of hitting a teenage girl in the face. However English and Pratt would not see jail time. Their cases were dropped.

Meanwhile Young entered a guilty plea to the misdemeanor charge. He turned himself in to the Madison County Jail Monday. Madison County Circuit Judge James Smith sentenced Young to 120 days in jail.

He’s also been ordered to serve two years of probation including mandatory community service.

Months prior to sentencing, Young was ordered to pay $250,000 in addition to court costs in a lawsuit filed by Collin Nelson’s family.

It remains unclear why the other two initial defendants’ cases were dropped.