Man ordered to pay restitution in Madison County fraud case

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — A man has been ordered to pay more than $25,000 in restitution to three Madison County people after pleading guilty to breaking state securities laws.

Charlton “Chip” Claude Wilson II received a two-year suspended prison sentence and five years probation in the case, the Alabamaa Securities Commission said Wednesday. Wilson pleaded guilty to acting as an unregistered agent in Madison County.

Authorities said Wilson sold stock in My 180 Health to three Madison County residents and illegally pocketed some of the money as a commission, instead of it going toward the investment in the rehab and healthcare facility. Wilson also wasn’t registered as an agent with the commission, they said.

Wilson was charged after the investors filed a complaint with the securities commission.

He was ordered to pay $25,088.75 to the victims in order to avoid his jail time.

The commission said people can protect their assets by contacting the commission before investing at 1-800-222-1253.