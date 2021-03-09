Man leads Marshall County deputies on chase

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. — Deputies arrested a man Monday after they said they found him on a stolen motorcycle.

Joseph Daniel Baugh of Albertville was arrested after Marshall County Sheriff’s Office deputies said he led them on a chase that also involved Guntersville police.

The sheriff’s office said Baugh was spotted on a motorcycle with no tag and sped away when deputies tried to pull him over. He wrecked the motorcycle near Alder Springs Grocery and ran away, deputies said.

Guntersville police joined in the search for Baugh, who was found hiding under a mobile home.

The sheriff’s office said the motorcycle had been reported stolen from Etowah County.

Baugh was charged with attempting to elude and possession of a stolen vehicle. He was jailed on $6,500 bond.