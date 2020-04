LAWRENCY COUNTY, Ala. – A man died when a tractor overturned down an embankment on Hwy 157 near Hwy 33 in Moulton.

Alabama State Troopers say Melvin Hagood, 72, was operating the tractor when it left the shoulder of the road and went down the embankment.

Emergency crews pronounced Hagood dead at the scene.

Troopers continue to investigate the crash.