HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – A man was killed in a crash with a dump truck on I-565 at Hwy 20 on Tuesday.

HEMSI emergency officials said the man was driving a truck and hit the back of a Reed Contracting vehicle.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Eastbound I565 near HWY 20 is down to one lane due to a vehicle crash we are investigating involving one fatality. pic.twitter.com/4S7VAMrd6o — Huntsville Police (@HsvPolice) July 21, 2020

The crash remains under investigation.

Huntsville police closed an eastbound lane to traffic.