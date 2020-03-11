Man killed in Morgan County wreck

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. – A man was killed in a wreck Wednesday morning east of the Neel community.

Morgan County Coroner Jeff Chunn confirmed a man was killed in a wreck at Vaughn Bridge Road and Old Vaughn Bridge Road. The man’s identity was not released.

A photo from the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office showed the vehicle was deep in a ditch near a utility pole.

The sheriff’s office said around 10:45 a.m. that the portion of road where the wreck happened was closed.

Authorities did not say what may have caused the wreck.