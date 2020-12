MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – The man who died in a house fire on Wednesday in Madison County has been identified. Madison County Coroner Tyler Berryhill says the person has been identified as Cody Heffernen, age 27, of Toney.

The fire started Wednesday morning on McKee Road in northwest Madison County.

Berryhill says Heffernen’s cause of death appears consistent with smoke inhalation.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is working with the fire marshal on the investigation into what caused the fire.