Man killed in grain bin accident in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. – A man was killed in a grain bin accident in Stevenson on Tuesday.
Stevenson Fire and Rescue Chief Bob Spencer confirmed a man fell into a grain bin on County Road 117, about three miles outside of Stevenson.
Stevenson Fire, Scottsboro Fire and Bridgeport Fire Departments and Highlands Medical emergency crews all responded to the scene.
Stevenson Fire and Scottsboro fire were recently given grain rescue tools which helped recover the man’s body.
It is unknown how long the man was trapped in the bin.
Emergency crews had to remove over half of the grain in the storage bin.