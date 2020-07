HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – A man driving southbound on Research Park died Friday morning when he left lost control of his vehicle and hit a utility pole, Huntsville police said.

Police said the man from Virginia took the exit for Old Monrovia Blvd around 1:45 a.m., hit the curb and lost control of his vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are still investigating, but said speed was a factor in the wreck.