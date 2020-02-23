Man killed after tandem float accident in New Orleans

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A man was hit and killed by a parade float Saturday night in New Orleans.

It happened during the Endymion parade - part of the city's Mardi Gras celebration.

Witnesses say the man was struck by a tandem float, trapped between two sections, and crushed underneath.

"This is a tandem float that is involved, and again a second fatality of this season, so I do have my concerns," said New Orleans Police Commander Shaun Ferguson. "And I think we have to do our due diligence in making sure this is a safe carnival for everyone.

It's the second float-related death this week, following a woman who was hit and died on Wednesday night.