Man injured in shooting involving Gurley Police and Madison County Sheriff’s Office

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – A man was injured in a shooting involving Gurley Police and the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office said the incident happened near Wood Street around 9:30 p.m.

According to Sargent Scratchard, Gurley Police asked for assistance from Madison County Sheriff’s Office in apprehending a man with warrants. Officials found him walking down Wood Street.

Scratchard said that the man spoke with officers before running away and officers followed him. During the chase, the suspect pulled a gun and fired at law enforcement.

Scratchard also said that officers returned fire, hitting the suspect.

Emergency crews took the man to Huntsville Hospital in unknown condition.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office confirmed their Criminal Investigative Division is investigating the situation.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News