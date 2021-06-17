Man injured in shooting involving Gurley Police and Madison County Sheriff’s Office

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – A man was injured in a shooting involving Gurley Police and the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office said the incident happened near Wood Street around 9:30 p.m.

According to Sargent Scratchard, Gurley Police asked for assistance from Madison County Sheriff’s Office in apprehending a man with warrants. Officials found him walking down Wood Street.

Scratchard said that the man spoke with officers before running away and officers followed him. During the chase, the suspect pulled a gun and fired at law enforcement.

Scratchard also said that officers returned fire, hitting the suspect.

Emergency crews took the man to Huntsville Hospital in unknown condition.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office confirmed their Criminal Investigative Division is investigating the situation.