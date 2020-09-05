Man injured in June Madison County wreck involving bicycle dies

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – A man injured in a June bicycle wreck died Friday.

According to Huntsville Police, Leslie Owen Neste, 57, was riding a bicycle on AL-53 northbound, and was in the right turn lane for Kelly Spring Road around 4 p.m. on June 12.

Police said the driver of a Ford F-250 and a witness told them Neste changed lanes, cut in front of the Ford, and was hit.

Neste was taken to Huntsville Hospital with critical injuries and was stabilized at the hospital.

However, he died Friday from his injuries.

Police don’t expect to file any charges.