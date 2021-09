HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – A man was taken to the hospital after a shooting Wednesday night.

According to a HEMSI spokesperson, the man had been shot and was taken to Huntsville Hospital Trauma Services in serious but stable condition.

Officials said they were called just after 9 p.m. to Fairview Street near the Drake Avenue intersection.

A Huntsville Police Officer on the scene said that while they have not arrested anyone they do not believe the community is in danger.