Brandon Keith Richardson. Courtesy: Florence Police

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. – A Lauderdale County Grand Jury indicted a man on child sex abuse charges.

Florence police arrested and charged Brandon Keith Richardson with two counts of first-degree rape, first-degree sodomy, and five counts of sexual abuse of a child less than 12 years old.

Richardson was taken to the Lauderdale County Detention Center and is being held on a $430,000 bond.