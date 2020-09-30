Man indicted in 2019 killing of Alabama police officer

OPELIKA, Ala. (AP) — Grand jurors have indicted a man on multiple charges in a shooting that left one Auburn police officer dead and two others wounded last year.

Court documents show 30-year-old Grady Warne Wilkes was indicted on a capital murder charge in the slaying of Auburn police officer William Buechner.

He was charged with attempted murder charges in the wounding of two other officers. Wilkes also was charged with domestic violence in a dispute that led to officers being summoned to a trailer park where the shootings occurred.

An attorney for Wilkes didn’t immediately respond to a message seeking comment.