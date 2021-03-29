Man identified in Limestone County shooting

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – A 51-year-old man is dead following a shooting in Limestone County, authorities said, and his son is a person of interest in the case.

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office says they were called to the 22000 Block of New Garden Road in the Piney Chapel community to investigate the deadly shooting.

David Thornton was found dead from a gunshot wound to the chest and head.

Thornton’s son, Daniel Thornton, 27, was at the home at the time of the shooting. The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office said he told them he was in the bathroom when the shooting occurred.

Investigators said the father and son were in a physical fight earlier in the day. They also said Daniel Thornton called one of his father’s friends to the house before calling the sheriff’s office.

During a search of the property, investigators found a 357 handgun in a burn pile on the property. They believed this is the gun used to shoot David Thornton. The burn pile also contained three spent shell casings.

The gun has been sent to forensics to be compared to the bullets recovered from the crime scene.

Daniel Thornton has been charged with Murder and is being held in the Limestone Counthy Detention Center. No bond has been set.