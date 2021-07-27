Man held on $1 million bond for drug trafficking and possession

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – A man was arrested on several drug-related charges and his bond set at $1 million.

Huntsville Police said 29-year-old Sabore Basden was arrested on Monday, July 19 on two counts of drug trafficking, one possession of marijuana and one count of possession of a controlled substance.

Officials said Basden was responsible for trafficking methamphetamine and fentanyl. When he was arrested money and drugs were seized, the drugs had a street value of $74,000.

The North Alabama HIDTA Drug Task Force made contact with Basden while investigating a drug trafficking organization in the Huntsville area.

