Man found guilty of manslaughter in Jackson County shooting

JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. – Eric Scott was found guilty of manslaughter in a 2020 shooting that left one woman dead in Jackson County, according to the sheriff’s office.

The trial for Scott started Monday.

Jackson County Deputies say they discovered a woman had been fatally shot at a mobile home on County Road 36 in Hollywood on March 9, 2020. Authorities identified the victim as Anna Grogan Brown, 45 of Scottsboro.

The suspect, Eric Scott, engaged deputies in a standoff and deputies used gas to enter the home.

Authorities believe that Scott had been in a romantic relationship with Brown.