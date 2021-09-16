Man found guilty of killing woman found in Tuscaloosa County well in 2019

TUSCALOOSA, Aa. (AP) — Authorities say a jury has found a man guilty Wednesday in the death of a Jefferson County woman whose body was found at the bottom of a well.

The Tuscaloosa County District Attorney says Tyler Battles was found guilty in the death of 20-year-old Marka Willoe Watkins. Her body was found in the well outside a vacant house near Vance in 2019.

Investigators have said that Watkins was beaten with a baseball bat and then struck in the head with a shotgun before being strangled.

Law officers say that after her body was dumped in the well, Battles poured concrete to conceal the killing.