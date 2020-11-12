Man found guilty of killing Florence corrections officer in second murder trial

FLORENCE, Ala. — A man who got a second murder trial after his attorney died during the first has been found guilty of murder a second time.

A Lauderdale County jury found Alfonso Jarmon guilty Thursday afternoon of murdering his neighbor, retired corrections officer Charles Perkins, 77, at his home on Redbud Street in Florence in April 2016.

Jarmon’s defense attorney in his first trial, Jean Darby, collapsed during closing arguments and was rushed to a hospital, where she later died.

After appointing Jarmon new attorneys, Judge Gil Self determined the case should continue. A jury found him guilty, and Self sentenced him to life in prison.

Jarmon’s conviction was overturned by the Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals in 2019 and a new trial was ordered.

A sentencing date for the new verdict has not been set.