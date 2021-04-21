Man found guilty of dozens of child pornography charges, rape and sexual abuse of a child

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. – A Lauderdale County man was found guilty of dozens of charges involving sexual abuse of a child and the production of child pornography.

A Lauderdale County found Juan Fuentes guilty on charges including first-degree rape, first-degree sex abuse, and sex abuse of a child under 12, as well as 51 counts each of Production and Possession of Obscene Matter of Child Under 17.

Fuentes was arrested in June of 2018 after being accused of raping and sexually abusing of two children under the age of 12.

Investigators say Fuentes was a friend of the victims’ family.