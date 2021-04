GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. – A jury found Shadrack Alcime guilty of Attempted Murder of an Albertville police officer Friday afternoon.

Alcime has been charged with shooting twice at officer Bobby Banister during a foot chase in February of 2019.

The trial lasted three days before the jury returned their verdict.

A sentencing date hasn’t been set.

