Man faces theft, drug and assault of an officer charges in Colbert County

LEIGHTON, Ala. — Leighton Police said what began as a theft investigation on Monday became much more, leading to several charges for 22-year-old Dakota Quintorrian Long.



On Monday, November 2 at around 6 a.m., Leighton Police received a call about a stolen camper trailer. The owner’s family located the trailer still attached to a vehicle just blocks away from where it was reported stolen.



Leighton Police was able to contact the driver, later identified as Long. They said he initially refused to give officers his name or comply with their commands and ran away, however, officers were able to catch up with him.

Police said Long then became violent, striking an officer in the head and neck. He tried to run away again but fell in a ditch. Officers caught him and took him into custody.



As Long was being arrested, officers said they located a gun in his pocket they later learned had been stolen out of Decatur. Officers also said they discovered 13 ounces of meth on Long.



Long is now in the Colbert County Jail. He’s facing charges of theft, drug trafficking, receiving stolen property, assault on a law enforcement officer, and resisting arrest.



At the time of his arrest, Long was already out on bond from charges in Lauderdale County. Leighton Police said the investigation is ongoing and more arrests are expected.