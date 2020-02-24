Man faces drug charges in Lawrence County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ala. - A man is in the Lawrence County Jail facing drug charges after citizen complaints prompted an investigation.

According to the Lawrence County Sheriff's Office, deputies went to a home on County Road 268 in the Red Bank Community on Friday.

The Sheriff's Office said investigators found more than 2 ounces of methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, and cash.

Authorities said they arrested Jermaine Harris, 36, and charged him with drug trafficking and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Harris is being held in the Lawrence County Jail on bonds totaling $10,500, according to the Sheriff's Office.