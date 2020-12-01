Man faces charges after hitting Marshall County deputy’s vehicle

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. — A Boaz man was arrested Monday morning after authorities said he struck a Marshall County Sheriff’s Office vehicle while under the influence.

Macon Henry Shields was charged with DUI and taken to the Boaz City Jail after the incident that happened on Highway 431 in Boaz around 5:30 a.m.

The sheriff’s office said a deputy stopped on Highway 431 near Mamre Baptist Church to assist a Boaz police officer with a vehicle stop. Right after the deputy returned to his vehicle and sat down, authorities said Shields drove by and hit the driver’s side of the deputy’s car.

The deputy wasn’t injured, authorities said.

(Photo provided by Marshall County Sheriff’s Office)

Shields was booked on $1,000 bond and could face more charges, according to the sheriff’s office.