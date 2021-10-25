Man evades police by swimming 1 mile down Cumberland River

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — One man was arrested after police were led on a chase Sunday down the Cumberland River in East Nashville.

Metro police reported officers found a stolen Jeep parked near a homeless camp at 5 Main Street near the banks of the Cumberland River. According to warrants, when Benjamin Sterling, 33, came out of the woods and started walking toward the Jeep, officers told him to put his hands on his head. He then reportedly ran back into the woods, got into the river and swam about a mile.

Metro police deployed a drone to follow him, and said he later got stuck on a floating dock with no access to land. Officers, along with the Nashville Fire Department, picked up Sterling by boat.

He was arrested shortly after and admitted to stealing the jeep.

Sterling was booked into the Metro jail and charged with vehicle theft, evading arrest and being a fugitive from justice in Rutherford County. His bond was set at $172,000.