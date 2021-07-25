Man drowns at Joe Wheeler State Park

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. — An Elkmont man drowned at Joe Wheeler State Park on Sunday, according to Lauderdale County Coroner.

The coroner stated the 53-year-old was playing in the water with kids, when he went out too deep. He was not able to swim.

According to a Facebook post from the Rogersville Volunteer Fire Department, the drowning happened at the park’s beach area around 2:40 p.m.

The agencies assisting with the response include Rogersville Volunteer Fire Department, Killen Fire Department, the state park’s dive team and rangers, Shoals Emergency Management Service, and the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office.

Joe Wheeler State Park is located in Rogersville, Ala., and divided by the Tennessee River.