Man dies in Lawrence County mobile home fire

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ala. — A mobile home fire claimed the life of a Lawrence County man early Saturday morning.

Thomas Wayne Trousdale, 74, was killed in the fire, Lawrence County Coroner Scott Norwood told News 19.

A fire call came in for a home on County Road 257 in Town Creek and a man was trapped inside the home. The call came in around 2:30 Saturday morning.

Trousdale was pronounced dead at 4:23 a.m. His body will be transported to Huntsville for an autopsy.

The Alabama State Fire Marshal is conducting an investigation into what caused the fire, but Norwood said preliminary investigations showed nothing suspicious.

Hatton Fire Department, Courtland Fire Department, Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, and the Coroner’s Office assisted at the scene.