HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – A man is dead after a shooting near Bob Wallace Avenue Tuesday morning.

Huntsville Police said officers were called to the scene of a shooting on Westcorp Boulevard and 15th Avenue Southwest just after 9:15 a.m.

When officers arrived they found a man who was pronounced dead at the scene, according to officials. Investigators are on the scene talking with possible witnesses.

Huntsville Police said the scene is very active. News 19 has a crew on the way to the scene and will bring you more information when it becomes available.