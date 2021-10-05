Man dies after falling from moving semi on I-40 in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man was killed Monday night after Metro police said he fell from a moving tractor-trailer travelling on Interstate 40 in Nashville.

Investigators said the man’s death is linked to a dangerous “game” previously reported in Atlanta that appears to have made its way to Nashville.

(Photo: WKRN)

Metro police reported the victim jumped onto a moving semi-truck around 9:45 p.m. in North Nashville near 28th Avenue North.

The driver of the truck believed he was about to be robbed and did not want to stop the truck, according to Metro police. Investigators said the man hung on to the truck’s rear-view mirror and tried to pull the cab’s door open but it was locked.

According to Metro police, the truck driver drove slowly, hoping the man would eventually jump off the truck. Authorities said the victim either jumped or fell from the truck and died on the interstate.

The truck driver stopped on I-40 near McCory Lane and the victim’s body was located a few hundred yards back on the roadway.

Atlanta police issued a warning last week regarding “stowaways” on moving tractor-trailers after several incidents on Georgia highways.

“We realize this may come as a surprise to some, but riding on the outside of a semi-truck that is going 65 to 75 mph, or any moving vehicle on I-285, I-75 or any other road, at any speed, is a death wish of sorts. These acts put not only the “stow away” clinging to the massive truck at risk, but the drivers behind and next to the violated truck, are also in danger. If the person getting the “free ride” loses their balance and falls off, or jumps off the moving vehicle, they will almost certainly be struck by other cars that are nearby, possibly injuring other drivers, and causing a multi-car collision as others try to avoid being in the fray. This hazardous buffoonery by Atlanta’s wayward souls will not be tolerated. There is nothing humorous about jeopardizing the safety of drivers or persons. Atlanta Police Department

No additional information was immediately released.