Man dies after crashing car into Opelika building, police say

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – The Opelika Police Department is investigating a deadly traffic crash.

According to police, the single-vehicle crash happened on August 9 in the 3000 Block of Lafayette Parkway.

Officers arrived on the scene at 4:54 pm, where they found the 73-year-old male victim, whose vehicle had crashed into a building.

The man, whose name has not been released, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

The case remains under investigation by the Opelika Police Department’s Traffic Homicide Investigation team.

Anyone with information on this incident should contact the Opelika Police Department at (334) 705-5200 or the Secret Witness Hotline at (334) 745-8665.