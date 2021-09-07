Man dead; woman injured after Limestone County crash

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – One person is dead and another injured after a car accident in Limestone County Tuesday night.

Officials confirm the crash happened at the intersection of Highway 72 and Bledsoe Road around 7 p.m.

Limestone County Coroner Mike West confirmed that the male driver was pronounced dead at the scene. A female passenger was taken to Athens-Limestone Hospital.

Officials said it was a single-vehicle wreck and it is believed the car was headed westbound on Highway 72 when the driver lost control.

