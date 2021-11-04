Man covered in soot and lighter fluid charged with arson, Cullman police say

CULLMAN, Ala. (WIAT) – A 34-year-old man has been charged with arson after setting fire to a business in the city of Cullman.

According to the Cullman Police Department, officers received a call around 5 p.m. Tuesday when a first attempt to light a fire at Drake Law Firm downtown at 419 2nd Ave.

Though this attempt didn’t take, around 7:30 p.m. there was a second attempt that resulted in an active fire.

CPD reported they found Lucas Andrew Boyd, 34, of Cullman, a few blocks away from the scene possessing a lighter, covered in soot and lighter fluid.

Police say they are unsure of a motive this early in the investigation, but CPD reports Boyd has confessed and has been charged with Arson in the 2nd Degree.

As of Wednesday, no injuries have been reported.

