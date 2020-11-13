Man convicted of killing brothers at Huntsville food pantry loses state Supreme Court appeal

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. — A man convicted of killing two elderly brothers at a church food pantry in 2013 has lost his appeal to the Alabama Supreme Court.

The court did not issue a written opinion when it denied the appeal of Richard Burgin Jr. Friday morning.

Burgin was convicted of killing Anthony Jackson, 76, and Terry Jackson, 69, in May 2013 at West Huntsville United Methodist Church. The brothers were stabbed multiple times as they were setting up the church’s weekly food pantry.

Burgin was charged with and found guilty of capital murder in 2017. Madison County Circuit Court Judge Karen Hall sentenced him to life in prison without parole, after the jury voted 8-4 to recommend a life sentence.

Burgin appealed his case on the claim that there was not enough evidence to convict him in the brothers’ murders.

He is serving a life sentence without parole at St. Clair Correctional Facility.